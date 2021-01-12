Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $165.71

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $165.71 and traded as high as $185.96. Madison Square Garden shares last traded at $182.54, with a volume of 132,654 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 8.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,599,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

