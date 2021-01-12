Maecenas (ART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $108,712.29

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $108,712.29 and $20.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00041936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00044850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.78 or 0.00373660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.80 or 0.04408039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

