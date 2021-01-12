Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) (LON:MNO) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) (LON:MNO) rose 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18). Approximately 157,360 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 146,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.17).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of £20.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88.

In other Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) news, insider Robert Lojszczyk acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($17,245.88).

Maestrano Group plc provides data integration and analytic services for transportation, infrastructure, and banking sectors in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a patented cloud-based platform for master data management and business analytics together with specialist hardware and software for capturing, analysing, and reporting on large datasets within the transport sector employing artificial intelligence algorithms.

