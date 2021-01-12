Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Magnite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of MGNI opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67. Magnite has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 2.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Analysts expect that Magnite will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 11,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $111,900.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,554. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,568,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,379,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

