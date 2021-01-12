MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Trading 12.3% Lower This Week

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $130.92 million and $911,963.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00111082 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00257885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00064580 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00061210 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

