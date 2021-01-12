MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at UBS Group

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MMYT. ValuEngine upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MMYT opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 48.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth about $505,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.