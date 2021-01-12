MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.70

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.70 and traded as high as $28.95. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 191,917 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 70,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 44,030 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 77,658 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

