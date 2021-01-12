MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Short Interest Up 13,600.0% in December

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 13,600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMMB opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. MamaMancini’s has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 183.20% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MamaMancini’s will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

