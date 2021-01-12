Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 151 ($1.97).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Man Group plc (EMG.L) from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of EMG stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 150.40 ($1.96). The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,780. Man Group plc has a one year low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 164 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

