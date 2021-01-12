Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Update

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, an increase of 1,741.1% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 412.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNGPF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Man Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of MNGPF opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. Man Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.12.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

