MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Down 2.1% This Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $127,914.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00024329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00112374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00266013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00065000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00062349 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

