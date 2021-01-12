Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.15. Approximately 56,107,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 78,140,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 4.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,082,455 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group stock. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.