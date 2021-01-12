Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.04

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.04 and traded as high as $38.04. Marcus & Millichap shares last traded at $37.51, with a volume of 74,075 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $328,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,436,335.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMI. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,793,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 38.7% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 95.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 32,274 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.