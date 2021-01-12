Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 1,324.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MRRTY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.

Separately, Santander cut Marfrig Global Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Marfrig Global Foods SA operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. The company is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sauces, and desserts.

