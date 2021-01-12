Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Trading 13% Higher

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) traded up 13% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.43. 2,740,054 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 1,098,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Marin Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.05.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director L Gordon Crovitz sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $29,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

