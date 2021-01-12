Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $3.95. 167,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 145,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 73.97% and a return on equity of 50.56%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.0072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.