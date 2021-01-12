MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $7.78 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $578.00 to $576.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.73.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $543.72 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.89 and a beta of 0.40.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,360.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total value of $2,270,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,697.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

