Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Rating Reiterated by Smith Barney Citigroup

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

MAKSY stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. 32,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,282. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

