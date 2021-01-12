Marlin Gold Mining Ltd. (MLN.V) (CVE:MLN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Marlin Gold Mining Ltd. (MLN.V) (CVE:MLN)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.12. Marlin Gold Mining Ltd. (MLN.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 24,350 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

Marlin Gold Mining Ltd. (MLN.V) Company Profile (CVE:MLN)

Marlin Gold Mining Ltd., primarily explores for, develops, and produces gold in the Americas. The company also explores for silver. It holds a 100% interest in the La Trinidad mine comprising 9 concessions located in Sinaloa; and the Gavilanes property covering an area of 8,832 hectares located in the San Dimas mining district in Durango, Mexico.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Gold Mining Ltd. (MLN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Gold Mining Ltd. (MLN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.