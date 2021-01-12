Marlin Price Tops $0.0326 (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. Marlin has a total market cap of $13.97 million and $3.42 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin token can now be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00024956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00112585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00268760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00063309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00063372 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,314,800 tokens. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Marlin Token Trading

Marlin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.