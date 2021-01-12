Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Masco reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.34.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,858,000 after purchasing an additional 219,976 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. Masco has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.