Master Contract Token Price Hits $0.0004 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $236,851.50 and approximately $5,278.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,044.84 or 0.03106116 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00021650 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

