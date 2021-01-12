Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.5% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 27,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.92. 4,821,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,189. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $341.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,958 shares of company stock worth $167,058,606 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.61.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.