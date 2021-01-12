Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,958 shares of company stock worth $167,058,606 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.61.

NYSE:MA opened at $348.20 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

