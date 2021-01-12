MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $36.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. MasterCraft Boat traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 7054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

MCFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth about $936,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 89,719 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $524.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.17 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.