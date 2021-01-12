Match Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Match Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Match Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.55.

MTCH stock opened at $151.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of -230.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $159.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

In other Match Group news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $2,808,733.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,179. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Match Group by 314.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 64,947 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 954.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 28,896 shares during the last quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,442,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.