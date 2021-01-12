Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.51

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.51 and last traded at $77.38, with a volume of 1058138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.51.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43.

Get Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $31,759,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $3,488,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $2,914,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $204,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.