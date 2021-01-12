Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will post sales of $292.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.00 million and the highest is $293.30 million. Materion posted sales of $280.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.46. Materion has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Materion by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,524,000 after buying an additional 46,978 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Materion by 272.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 677,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 495,575 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 51.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 444,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 151,526 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 105,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Materion by 81.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

