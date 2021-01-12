Matrix AI Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $176,087.00 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 57.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $176,087.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00402609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 77.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

