Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) (LON:MTW) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) (LON:MTW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:MTW remained flat at $GBX 742.50 ($9.70) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,477. Mattioli Woods plc has a 52 week low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 865 ($11.30). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 747.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 699.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £208.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Get Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) alerts:

About Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.