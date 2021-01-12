MAX Exchange Token Achieves Market Cap of $210,064.96 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $210,064.96 and approximately $18,808.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,089.51 or 0.99968598 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00376730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017436 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.95 or 0.00561778 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00143876 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002473 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00026905 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002354 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.