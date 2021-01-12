Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MXIM. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after buying an additional 1,309,393 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,548,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $28,214.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $95.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,048. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.67. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $96.71.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

