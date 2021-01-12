McAdam LLC Acquires 10,534 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 1,002.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000.

NYSEARCA:XLG traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.86. 675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,447. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $168.40 and a one year high of $287.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.09.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

