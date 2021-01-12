McAdam LLC Acquires Shares of 9,772 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

VOT stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,440. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $219.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

