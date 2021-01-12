McAdam LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,178 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises 12.2% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $79,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,258,000 after purchasing an additional 138,992 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,819,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,977,000 after purchasing an additional 101,839 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,949,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,167,000 after purchasing an additional 111,210 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,586,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,910,000 after acquiring an additional 58,813 shares during the period.

SCHX traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $92.48. 46,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $92.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

