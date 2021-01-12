McAdam LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 128.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,643 shares of company stock valued at $92,195,056. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $44.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $855.60. 1,380,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,877,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $653.62 and its 200 day moving average is $441.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,238.28, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

