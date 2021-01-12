McAdam LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 348.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $353.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,228. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.65 and a 200-day moving average of $315.36. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $358.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

