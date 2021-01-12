McAdam LLC Buys 3,523 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after buying an additional 1,838,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after acquiring an additional 418,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,636,000 after acquiring an additional 256,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after acquiring an additional 85,321 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 975,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,967,000 after acquiring an additional 59,088 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.53. The stock had a trading volume of 119,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $66.19.

