McAdam LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,909 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 1.9% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned 0.32% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $12,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.90. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,331. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30.

