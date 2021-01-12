McAdam LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 231.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,408,996. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $319.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.