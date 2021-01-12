McAdam LLC Has $10.13 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 178.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,429 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 1.6% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,166.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,688.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock remained flat at $$61.58 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,321. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.32.

