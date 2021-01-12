McAdam LLC Has $20.96 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,664 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 3.2% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $20,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,951,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,831,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,010,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,277,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,545,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 40,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 456,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,687. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $38.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

