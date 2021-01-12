McAdam LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McAdam LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,824,000 after buying an additional 590,477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,742,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,730,000 after purchasing an additional 219,134 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,923,000 after purchasing an additional 656,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after purchasing an additional 710,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,956 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $117.00. 94,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,250. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.20.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.