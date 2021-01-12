McAdam LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 9.3% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $60,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,956. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.