McAdam LLC Purchases 2,580 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 163.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.13 and a 200-day moving average of $315.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.