McAdam LLC Sells 1,347 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises 0.7% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned 0.59% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 440.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.08. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,112. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $157.99 and a 52-week high of $273.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.44.

