McAdam LLC Sells 28,217 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

McAdam LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,217 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.2% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 1.27% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $21,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,761,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 177,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,663. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

