McAdam LLC Sells 59,473 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX)

McAdam LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,473 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned about 2.50% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $594,000.

Shares of HSPX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.88. 22,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,920. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.