McAdam LLC Takes $3.99 Million Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,000. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,898,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 149,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 65,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter worth about $449,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.45. 847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,163. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00.

