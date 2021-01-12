McAdam LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

McAdam LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,717 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $95.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,467. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.63.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

